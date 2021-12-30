U.T. records 15 fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

30 December 2021 17:18 IST

Puducherry logged 13 of these cases and Karaikal two

The Union Territory has recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 15 fresh infections from 2,295 tests.

The lone death was reported from Puducherry region, where a 90-year-old succumbed to the virus at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

Of these fresh cases, 13 are from Puducherry and two from Karaikal. The overal toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,881.

The number of vaccinated people have crossed the 13 lakh mark. As many as 8,33,432 persons received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 5,57,075 people have received both doses, data released by the Health Department said.