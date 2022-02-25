U.T. records 14 new cases; TPR stands under 1%

2,915 persons take the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

2,915 persons take the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 14 new cases were detected on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 12 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,689 tests, and Yanam two. No new cases were reported in Karaikal and Mahe.

With 39 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 202. This comprised 19 patients in hospitals and 183 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.83%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.7%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,960 — Puducherry (1,528), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,65,690 cases and 1,63,528 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.10 lakh tests carried out so far, over 18.55 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,915 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,85,584 vaccine doses.

Four infections

Cuddalore district recorded four fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 74,183. The district saw 73,127 recoveries and the active case count stood at 132.

Villupuram district reported five cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 54,562. No new cases were reported in Kallakurichi district