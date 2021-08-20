U.T. records 134 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

20 August 2021 04:39 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 134 new cases on Thursday. Karaikal recorded the fatality to take the cumulative toll to 1,806. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,429), Karaikal (232), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).Puducherry accounted for 86 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,487 tests, followed by Karaikal (19), Yanam (6) and Mahe (23).

The test positivity rate was 2.44%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.74%.

With 95 patients posting recovery, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 971. Of this, 172 patients were in hospitals and 799 in home isolation.The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,676 cases against 1,19,899 recovered patients. Of an estimated 15.96 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.54 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,102 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory to take the total vaccinated population to 7,73,424.