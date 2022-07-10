U.T. records 129 fresh COVID cases

The Union Territory recorded 129 fresh COVID-19 cases and 83 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 109 cases, which were detected from 1,603 tests, followed by Karaikal (18) and Yanam (2). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 8.05%, the case fatality rate 1.17% and the recovery rate 98.33%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 831 active cases (10 patients in hospital and 821 in home isolation), a total of 1,67,660 cases and 1,64,867 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.08 lakh tests conducted by the health department so far, over 19.50 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,289 persons took the jab against COVID-19 on Sunday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 17,56,053 vaccine doses so far.