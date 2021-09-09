U.T. records 125 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

09 September 2021 01:13 IST

No death reported, TPR stands at 2.42%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while 125 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Puducherry accounted for 80 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,156 tests, followed by Karaikal (23), Yanam (7) and Mahe (15).

The test positivity rate was 2.42%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.75%. The cumulative toll stood at 1,819 — Puducherry (1433), Karaikal (239), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Advertising

Advertising

With 113 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 986. Of this, 188 were in hospitals and 798 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,24,436 cases against 1,21,631 recovered patients. Of an estimated 16.82 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.28 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,176 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours, to take the total vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 8,46,050.