U.T. records 123 new COVID-19 cases
Puducherry registers 99 of the new cases
The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases from 2,117 tests. Puducherry registered 99 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (21), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1)
In the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, 86 people got recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 785 active cases. According to the Health Department, of the total active cases, 11 are in government hospitals and 774 under home isolation.
The test positivity rate stood at 5. 81%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.36%
