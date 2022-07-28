Puducherry

U.T. records 122 cases as Test Positivity Rate stands at 10.65%

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 28, 2022 19:31 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:31 IST

The Union Territory recorded 122 COVID-19 cases against 221 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded 95 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,146 tests, followed by Karaikal (19), Yanam (6) and Mahe (2).

The test positivity rate was 10.65%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.32%.

The overall tally is 1,965 deaths, 895 active cases (22 patients in hospital and 873 in home isolation), a total of 1,70,541 cases and 1,67,681 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.43 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.82 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,465 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in a special drive in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 18,10,916 vaccine doses.

