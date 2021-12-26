Puducherry

U.T. records 12 fresh COVID-19 infections

Preventing spread: A health worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Union Territory has registered 12 fresh COVID-19 cases from 1,700 tests during the last 24 hours, ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Of the total cases, seven were from Puducherry, two were from Karaikal and Mahe each and one from Yanam. Currently, there are 145 active cases, including 111 under home isolation, data released by the Health Department said. So far, 1,880 persons succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory. Also, 1, 29,4 06 persons were infected and 1,27,379 recovered. As on Saturday, 8, 26,345 received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5, 45,841 got both.


