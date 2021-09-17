U.T. records 107 cases, 2 deaths

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 107 new cases on Thursday.

With Puducherry and Yanam recording one death each, the cumulative toll in the UT stood at 1,827.

The toll by region was Puducherry (1,437), Karaikal (242), Yanam (106) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 60 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,214 tests, followed by Karaikal (34), Yanam (4) and Mahe (9).

The test positivity rate was 2.05 per cent, case fatality rate 1.46 per cent and recovery rate 97.77 per cent.

With 42 patients recovering from Covid in the last 24 hours, the active case tally stood at 963. Of this, 173 patients were in hospitals and 790 in home isolation.

The UT has recorded an aggregate of 1,25,170 cases against 1,22,380 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 17.21 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.60 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,448 persons took the vaccine against Covid in the last 24 hours. With this, the total vaccinated population in the UT is 8,83,568 persons.