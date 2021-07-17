U.T. records 104 cases, 2 deaths

PUDUCHERRY

17 July 2021 00:57 IST

Both fatalities were recorded in Puducherry

The Union Territory reported two COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases from 6,119 tests, and 161 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded both fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 1,775.

The new cases were reported from Puducherry (87), Karaikal (7) and Mahe (10). No fresh cases were reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.7%, the case fatality rate 1.49% and the recovery rate 97.47%.

The active cases stood at 1,248 with 193 patients in hospitals and 1,055 in home isolation.

An update from the Health Department said the paediatric ward admissions at IGMCRI stood at 13, with nine children testing positive. While seven of them were under five years of age, two were aged above five. The ward also had four newborns of COVID-19-positive mothers.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,19,509 cases and 1,16,486 recoveries.

Of an estimated 14.13 lakh tests administered so far, over 12.07 lakh were negative.

The number of people vaccinated stands at 6,26,024.