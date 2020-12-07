U.T. plans to generate 30 MW of solar power

PUDUCHERRY

07 December 2020 23:34 IST

Electricity to be generated from rooftop installations over the next two years

The Puducherry Electricity Department is planning to generate 30 MW of solar power from rooftop installations over the next two years as part of the “green energy-solar city” initiative.

According to R. Murali, Superintending Engineer, individual residents can set up a small grid-connected solar power unit on rooftop of household buildings to generate electricity for personal use or for sale.

The Government of India is extending financial support while the Puducherry government is providing technical support.

Advertising

Advertising

The Department is in the process of finalising a list of electrical contractors who can install solar power plants atop individual household units.

Recently, the Department had called for tenders from reputed electrical contractors to empanel a list of those who could execute rooftop power plants at low cost yet using quality and technically-approved materials, including solar panels.

Rooftop solar plants can be set up for capacities ranging from 1 KW to 10 KW. Around 10 sq. m. of shade-free/open rooftop area is required for the installation of 1 KW solar power plant which can produce about 135 units per month on an average. For households, this means that they potentially save about ₹300 every month.

Cost and life

The estimated cost of a 1KW solar rooftop installation is ₹42,000. The Centre will provide 40 per cent subsidy on capital cost amounting to about ₹16,800 per KW. In effect, the beneficiary will end up paying only ₹25,200 per 1KW installation.

The service life of a solar power plant is expected to be around 20 years or more, if properly maintained. The payback period would be about seven years. In other words, electricity from rooftop solar power plant would be virtually free of cost from the eighth year onwards.