‘U.T. one of the most eco-friendly destinations’

The industrial policy’s thrust on non-polluting industries and the wholesome support of organic farming are among the policy measures that have made Puducherry one of the most eco-friendly destinations in the country, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

Addressing a two-day International Conference on Environmental, Agricultural, Chemical and Biological sciences (ICEACBS 2020) hosted by the Pondicherry Institute of Agricultural Sciences with support of State Murray University, Kentucky, U.S., Mr. Narayanasamy said the government had resolved not to permit polluting industries in the U.T. as part of environment protection advocacy.

The event was supported by Centre for Environment and Agricultural Development (CEAD) and Voice of Indian Concern for the Environment.

Clear directions

The government had also issued clear directions to hospitals to adhere to safe disposal of biological waste, the Chief Minister said. On the agriculture front, the government was promoting organic farming in a big way, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The U.T. was one of the few places in the country, if not the only one, where apart from loan waivers, farmers were given a subsidy of ₹10,000 per acre of land and ₹25,000 per hectare through a central government scheme, he said.

According to Mr. Narayanasamy, the government’s priority was focused on developing tourism infrastructure.

Pointing out that the three forms of tourism were pilgrim, leisure and heritage categories, he said Puducherry, after Goa, was the most preferred destination for domestic and international tourists.

Referring to the four national awards bagged by Puducherry — governance, law and order, healthcare and human resource development—Mr. Narayanasamy said the Government was, in spite of constraints, also implementing an array of welfare measures ranging from free rice and old age pension to CENTAC scholarships for the poor students.

The Chief Minister also presented awards to scientists in various categories.