‘U.T. needs ₹1,500 cr. additional allocation to tide over losses’

Present allocation from Home Ministry totally inadequate: CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday sought at least ₹1,500 crore additional Budgetary allocation from the Centre for Puducherry to help tide over substantial GST-related revenue losses.

Addressing the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors, Mr. Rangasamy while stating the case for increased Central assistance pointed out that at present the allocation to the annual Budget of the Union Territory from the Home Ministry was “totally inadequate”.

Citing as an example the Budget for the current fiscal which had only 1.57% increase, the Chief Minister said.

Puducherry would need at least ₹1,500 crore additional Central assistance in the next budget to compensate the loss of revenue due to implementation of GST and also reduction of VAT on fuel and as buffer against a possible migration to GST regime of petroleum products in the immediate future.

It may be noted that the Centre had earmarked ₹1,729.79 crore during the 2021-2022 financial year against ₹ 1,703.02 crore in 2020-21 that amounted to a net increase of about ₹26 crore.

Mr. Rangasamy also wanted Puducherry to be treated on a par with other Union Territories in allocation of 100% funding of Centrally-sponsored schemes as the Union Territory was unable to meet the share apportioned to States. The Chief Minister also sought support for expansion of Puducherry airport that required acquisition of land to the tune of 216 acres in Tamil Nadu and 54 acres in Puducherry for which approximately ₹225 crore was necessary.

Demand for Statehood

Re-emphasising the long-pending demand of Statehood for Puducherry, Mr. Rangasamy said the status of a Union Territory was preventing the government from exercising any powers for creating employment opportunities on the industries and tourism fronts. In the present state, the government was hampered in creating employment potential by inviting more industries or creating infrastructure for tourism, the Chief Minister said.

The project to construct a new Legislative Assembly complex with an estimated grant of ₹300 crore, release of a special assistance of ₹500 crore for COVID-19-related expenditure and ramping up of hospital facilities were also raised at the meeting. The Chief Minister also sought a special assistance of ₹500 crore for reviving the Puducherry Cooperative Sugar Mill, Spinning Mill and other sick units in the cooperative sector.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also participated in the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister also broached key demands at a meeting with Mr. Shah on the sidelines of the conference.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister were felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, secretary to Lt. Governor were part of the delegation.