U.T. moves into week of additional curbs

Administration plans to ramp up the testing of samples, deploy adequate health staff

After a complete two-day weekend lockdown, Puducherry moved into a week of additional curbs to contain the rapid spread of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a consultative meeting with officials chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a set of additional curbs were announced to the cut-off time of 2 p.m. for shops and business establishments that had been announced earlier by the State Emergency Operations Centre till April 30.

All places of worship would be closed for the public. Commercial complexes, spas and gym centres, beauty parlours and salons would be shut until further orders. Provision stores, vegetable shops and other retail outlets would be allowed to function with strict adherence to safety protocols.

Celebration of marriages would be permitted with a ceiling of 50 persons while funerals should not have more than 25. Only two passengers (except drivers) alone would be permitted in cars or autos. Only takeaways would be permitted at restaurants, hotels and liquor shops.

The Excise Department said all bars on the premises of FL2 shops and FL 2 tourism category establishments, including restaurants/hotels, would remain closed and only retail outlets would be allowed to function till 2 p.m.

All licensees have been directed to scrupulously follow the Government stipulations without deviation. Besides, the department instructed liquor retailers to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety norms on their premises.

The administration has also decided to ramp up testing of samples and expedite the process of making available the results. Posting of adequate additional health staff and increased engagement of ASHA workers to prevent the people in home isolation from moving about in public were other measures.

Special camps would be held in areas brought under red zone hotspots for intensified vaccination.

The government and privately managed hospitals would be equipped with additional oxygen beds to meet any future exigency and vaccines and drugs would be procured additionally.

It was decided to raise awareness ahead of the roll out of vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from May 1. The curbs introduced so far, including the night curfew, have had a good impact and the regime of new restrictions is aimed at further limiting the spread of the pandemic, a Raj Nivas statement said.

New guidelines

According to the guidelines framed on Monday and to be in force till Friday, provision stores, vegetable shops, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, dairy and milk booth, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

Big format shops, shopping complexes and malls, will not be permitted to operate. Routine maintenance of the malls and other closed establishments is permitted.

Only delivery of foods, by way of home delivery/ take away by restaurants/ eateries is permitted. Food shall be served to guests in hotels and lodges in their rooms only, and the guests shall not be permitted to dine in restaurants attached to hotels and lodges.

Dine-in facility in restaurants, hotels, mess shall not be permitted. Likewise, tea shops and eateries shall not be permitted.

Goods transport and public passenger transport (buses/ auto/ taxies), vehicles carrying agricultural produce of farmers, agriculture and allied activities shall be permitted. Passengers shall be restricted to the seating capacity only.

Rental vehicles and taxis, including of cab aggregators, shall be permitted to ply with three passengers, excluding driver. Autos shall be permitted to ply with two passengers, excluding the driver, the guidelines stated.

All categories of liquor shops will remain closed till midnight of April 30. The order applies to toddy and arrack shops too.