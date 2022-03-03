UT Matters: Roads in Jawahar Nagar in Puducherry in a shambles

Representation has been made to the government, says Independent MLA Sivasankaran

Roads in Jawahar Nagar, one of the important residential areas in the city, are virtually in a shambles. The rain had caused extensive damage to the roads and the heavy vehicles passing through important streets in the locality have only worsened the situation.

The residential colony developed by the Puducherry Housing Board has offices of the Oulgaret Municipality, Puducherry Planning Authority, Department of Town and Country Planning, and Department of Registration. It is also an entry to the Villupuram bypass.

The condition of roads is awfully bad and poses a risk to the residents and motorists. Potholes, deep trenches and unscientifically designed speed-breakers only add to the woes. Most of the time heavy vehicles carrying construction materials are seen zooming through the roads in the locality to reach the adjoining pockets.

A. Arasakumar, a resident of Boomianpet, said, “Heavy vehicles ply on the roads at a breakneck speed and motorists have to keep away from them and also avoid the gaps on the roads. Many streets have become unmotorable. Autorickshaw drivers demand exorbitant fare to travel even a short distance of 2 km citing the potholes on the roads. Though the authorities said road repair works would be taken up shortly, there is no sign of the work so far.”

Motorists encounter a torrid time due to accumulation of fine dust along the sides of the roads. Whenever heavy vehicles go past, dust raises affecting the commuters. Though the Public Works Department takes up patchwork, the tendency to leave the task half-finished remains a problem for two-wheeler riders, say residents.

According to S. Nadarajan, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, “The recent torrential rain caused extensive damage to the roads. An emergency plan should be evolved to restore them. The quality of the roads should also be sufficiently up to the mark. A coordinated approach is needed on the part of the authorities concerned for the development of safe roads and implementation of the underground drainage project.”

When contacted, Independent Legislator M. Sivasankaran, representing Oulgaret Assembly constituency said he had made a representation to government to take up the repair works immediately.

“Jawahar Nagar is not the only segment where the roads are in bad condition. The whole of the constituency [Oulgaret] is in a poor state of affairs. The estimates prepared under the Smart City project for restoration of the roads is not acceptable to the PWD who say they will assess and come out with their own estimates,” he said. Tenders would be floated by this month end and road works would be taken up in June, he added.