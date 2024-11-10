Restoration of Calve College school in Puducherry completed

The restoration of the decades-old Calve College Government School, a listed Grade II B heritage structure has been completed. The school, which has been functioning in a rented building since 2014, is expected to be open for students soon.

The restoration was taken up under an initiative by the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL). It has requested the Directorate of School Education to take over the building and utilise it for students.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is the architectural consultant for the PSCDL, which has refurbished the 149-year-old school at a cost of ₹4.75 crore.

According to an official, “When the restoration work began, the idea was to retain the heritage value of the building. The structure was restored based on the methods, techniques and materials primarily used in its original construction.”

“The damaged portions of the madras tile roofing on the first floor of the building were removed and relaid in the same pattern with lime mortar. The vegetation on the terrace was cleared and the leaks were plugged. Ultrasonic tests were conducted on the wooden rafters on the ground floor and those detected to be weak were replaced with precast ones.”

The Calve College, a legacy of the French, had been crying for attention when Cyclone Thane struck Puducherry in 2011. The cyclone had caused extensive damage to the first floor.

The Calve College was among the three schools functioning in heritage buildings in the city. The other two were V.O. Chidambaram Government Higher Secondary School and the Pensionnat De Jeunes Filles (Government Girls’ French High School).

The schools were provisionally shut by the government in 2014 after an inspection found that the buildings were “unsafe”. The students were shifted to other government schools. The restoration of the V.O.C. School, which also began in 2021, was completed last year.

School history

According to the INTACH, “The Calve College, which was built in 1875, gets its name from Calve Soupraya Chettiar (Kalavai Subburaya Chettiyar), who belonged to a renowned merchant family. It was opened for the education of local Hindu and Muslim children. The family’s roots are in Kalavai, a village near Vellore.”

It functioned as a private school till May 1877, when it was placed under the public management. From 1877 to 1880, it was run by members of a congregation. An English section was opened in 1880. After 1885, it was upgraded as an upper primary school and opened to children of all castes, according to an INTACH report.

Calve College has churned out political leaders such as V. Subbiah and M.O.H. Farook. It continues to cater to French education for a small group of 110 students from Classes I to X, apart from students under the State syllabus.