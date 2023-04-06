HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UT matters: More than 200 government quarters in Lawspet remain unoccupied due to poor condition

The poor maintenance and deteriorating conditions have led to several staff vacating the flats and moving out of the area

April 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair
Some of the apartment blocks in government quarters at Lawspet in Puducherry are in a dilapidated condition.

Some of the apartment blocks in government quarters at Lawspet in Puducherry are in a dilapidated condition. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Government employees in Puducherry have, for long, been demanding that their quarters in Lawspet be improved . They also want the dilapidated structures be replaced with new buildings.

Around 604 quarters were constructed at Lawspet over the years, some around a decade ago, for use by employees including senior bureaucrats.

The poor maintenance and deteriorating conditions have led to several staff vacating the flats and moving out of the area. Some of them have moved out after the hike in house rent allowance. Currently, only 392 are occupied and others have been remaining vacant for years.

“Getting an accommodation at Lawspet was a prestigious matter among the government officers during earlier days. Those days it was difficult to get admission but now the situation has become different due to unsafe condition of the building. It is a fact that many staff have moved out because of the high rent allowance, but hundreds of staff are willing to occupy if amenities are improved in the existing complex,” said a senior official.

Several employees living in rural areas are ready to shift to the quarters considering the comforts of living in the town and to offer better education of their wards. “But they are not ready to shift considering the unsafe condition of the existing quarters at Lawspet,” he added.

One of the occupants of a quarter said those who continued to reside in the apartment blocks were facing difficulty due to the deteriorating condition of the civil structure. The roofing and walls had developed cracks. Electrical fittings had sustained damage, he added.

“Many of the apartments leak when it rains heavily. Around ₹6,000 to ₹15,000 is deducted from the salary for those who have occupied the quarters. At least ₹4 crore will be recovered from us annually, but the money goes into the general fund. We have been demanding creation of a separate account for using the deducted amount for maintenance work, “he added. 

The authorities are yet to provide a proper sewer line and take up regular cleaning in the area. “Thick vegetation has grown in several areas. Even venomous snakes have been found in the bushes. The municipality can even develop the vast area available for children’s playground after cleaning. The entire area is poorly maintained. The maintenance works are carried out only during a VIP visit to the airport or helipad,” said another occupant.

According to an official in the Public Works Department, there is a proposal to renovate the existing blocks and construct a 13-block new complex. “There are around 212 old quarters remaining vacant. Heavily dilapidated structures will be demolished and new buildings will be constructed. Others will be renovated,” said an official.

The department was in the process of preparing a detailed project report for the construction of 13 blocks. Each apartment would measure 900 square feet. The project would cost around ₹ 50 crore, the official added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.