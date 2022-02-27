UT Matters: Lack of bus shelters adds to woes of commuters in Puducherry

Thousands of commuters waiting at the bus stops face the ordeal of braving the summer heat

Lack of basic infrastructure facilities such as bus shelters has become a matter of concern for those ensuring road safety in the city.

Puducherry has been witness to increasing vehicle density over the years putting pressure on the existing road space.

The Union Territory has over 4,000 buses plying on both inter-State and intra-State routes and commuters are dependent on them in the absence of a reliable public transport system.

However, a majority of the bus stops served by the private and government buses have no shelters.

Thousands of commuters face the ordeal of braving the sweltering summer heat due to lack of bus shelters. The absence of bus shelters has led to chaotic situation with the risk of people being knocked down on the busy thoroughfares.

There are shelters that do not serve the purpose with their locations being several metres away from the main thoroughfares while a few shelters have no seats for waiting commuters.

Commuters board buses in large numbers at the Indira Gandhi Square and Venkata Subba Reddiar Square on the Cuddalore Road and Villupuram Road where the available shelters are inadequate.

A. Archana, who travels frequently from roundabout on Villupuram road, said that around 40 to 70 commuters boarded buses at the stop at a time during peak hours and they were forced to stand on the road risking their lives.

“A case in point is the bus shelter near the office of the Commercial Taxes Department on the 100-feet road. The bus shelter does not have seating arrangements. Rarely does anyone use it and many people are found parking their vehicles next to it. The bus shelter is also located at a distance from the bus stop and fails to serve its purpose due to unscientific and short-term planning,” said an urban planner.

An official conceded that the city had inadequate bus shelters and there was no information about bus stops either. Many shelters were removed during widening of roads, but were not restored or no alternative space was allotted, he said.

According to Vinoth Thanvinsun, a resident of Odiansalai, “Pedestrians too are finding it difficult to safely cross the Indira Gandhi Square junction due to continuous movement of vehicles, especially buses from all directions. Commuters have to stand on the road due to lack of space. The authorities should map the bus stops and take steps to build bus shelters close to the bus stop for the commuters,” he said.