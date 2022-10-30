UT Matters | Heavy vehicles continue to flout entry timings in Puducherry

The Transport Department has restricted the movement of trucks within the city limits from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m

With heavy vehicles continuing to flout rules and entering the city during ‘No Entry’ hours, commuting on the city’s roads has become more dangerous than ever. A close shave with heavy vehicles especially while commuting on the narrow roads in the Boulevard is a common experience for many residents.

However, a solution to the problem may not be in sight soon. Though there has been clamour for an Outer Ring Road project to ease traffic congestion in the city, it has not taken off from the drawing board due to funding issues.

The Transport Department has restricted the movement of trucks within the city limits from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Although the enforcement of the ban has improved in the last few years, trucks continue to enter the main business centres on Rangapillai Street, Ambalathadayar Madam Street, Vellala Street, Chetty Street and Mission Street causing hardship to residents.

Trucks coming from neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu such as Villupuram and Cuddalore are supposed to park their vehicles at the truck terminal in Mettupalayam during peak hours in the city. However, due to poor implementation of the ban, vehicles also make their way into the city for loading and unloading of goods.

According to Sunaina Mandeen, a resident and member of PondyCan, a civil society organization, “For residents who have to drive down to Anna Salai anywhere within the Boulevard, it is always a gamble as to which street to go. One never knows what obstacles will need to be navigated. All through the day, there are delivery vehicles blocking the roads making it a nightmare for the residents in the area.”

She added, “Despite so many announcements that all heavy vehicles will be kept out during the daytime, residents are forced to take the longer route via the Boulevard roads on the north and south. The entire Boulevard is not a commercial area and there is no concern for the senior citizens nor our children. The authorities should ensure that these roads are safe.”

Mushrooming of commercial establishments in the Boulevard area has been cited as the main reason for the movement of such heavy vehicles along narrow roads.

A Traffic police officer said the Department had been trying to enforce the ban with limited staff. Fines have been imposed on vehicles which violate the rules and enter the city during “No Entry” hours, he said.

Sources said that trucks were entering the city due to the lack of a proper truck terminal. Though the truck terminal was set up on 37 acres in 2008, the government failed to create adequate infrastructure for parking vehicles.

According to M. Sivasankaran, president of Puducherry Traders’ Federation, “Traders had taken up the problem of entry of vehicles into the city repeatedly in the past with the authorities to no avail. The truck terminal in Mettupalayam is located on the outskirts of the city and suffers from poor infrastructure including facilities for drivers.”

“The terminal has no parking slots and many incidents have been reported in which robbers and anti-social elements took away cash and goods from the vehicles due to poor night patrolling by the police. Wary of this menace, drivers from other States are hesitant to park their vehicles, and wayside parking slots are the last resort for such hapless drivers. The Government should create a spacious truck terminal on the East Coast Road to address this issue.”