U.T. Matters: Deteriorating water quality back in spotlight

The growing deterioration in the quality of drinking water supplied to residents in urban areas of Puducherry came under the spotlight in the recently-concluded Assembly session.

Members brought to the knowledge of the house the rising level of Total Dissolved Solids and other other particles in the water supplied to households in several parts of the town and suburban areas.

The issue was raised by members during question hour and budget discussion. Opposition leader R. Siva criticised the government for not evolving any action plan to provide uninterrupted potable water to residents. The quality of water has worsened in most places, mostly due to intrusion of sea water.

While A. John Kumar (BJP) highlighted the problems faced by the people of Kamaraj Nagar constituency in getting quality drinking water, DMK’s L. Sambath said people had to shell out extra money to buy potable water as the quality of piped water deteriorated.

The worsening quality of water supplied, and poor water management of the government also found reference in the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which was submitted in the Assembly a few days ago.

The report points out that tests conducted by the public health wing of the Public Works Department has revealed high TDS in seven places, high Iron content in one place, high chloride content in four places and high nitrate presence in six places.

Audits revealed that water from 57 out of 263 bore wells in Puducherry region was being supplied directly to the households as no infrastructure for immediate storage such as sump, overhead tanks were created. In places like Velrampet, Engineers Colony, Tiruppur Kumaran Nagar and Boomianpet, the government agency was pumping water directly to households for more than three decades.

Test results showed that 25% of the urban drinking water bore wells had TDS values between 2,000 mg/l and 6,665 mg/l which was unfit for drinking. Out of bore wells in the urban areas for which water tests were last conducted in 2020, the top 10 bore wells had TDS levels beyond the permissible limit of 2,000 mg/l. Test results also showed high presence of chloride, nitrate and calcium carbonate, the report said.

The results showed that the quality of water supplied was not up to the standards prescribed. People reported poor quality and inadequate supply of water besides purchasing of purified water from private vendors, the report noted.

The survey by the agency also revealed that 11 overhead tanks and sumps were not cleaned properly. The audit agency found glaring deficiencies in the chlorination process also.

Audit conducted in eight selected overhead tanks in Puducherry and two in Karaikal found that none of them had maintained registers to watch the quantum of chlorine dosed into the water.

On scrutiny, it was found that during the five years ending 2016- 21, water was supplied without dosing of chlorine for 181 days. During the entire month of April 2020, water was supplied to the public without any chlorine treatment, the report said.

“Provision of adequate quantity of safe and potable drinking water to the public is the main aim of water supply agencies. However, the function of the water supply being undertaken by the PWD was not robust and efficient. This was despite the fact that the demand for drinking water had increased by more than 30% during the last 10 years, “ the report said.

It further said the works utility did not prepare a comprehensive water supply plan but had been executing works only on demand. The available sources such as lakes were not augmented for increased supply. “The quality of water being supplied to public was poor due to non-chlorination, non cleaning of overhead tanks and existence of high levels of TDS/chloride,” the CAG said.

The CAG has also noted the inordinate delay in implementing water supply project under funding from Agence Francaise de Development.