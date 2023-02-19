UT Matters: Concern over condition of road stretch at Moolakulam

February 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The pothole ridden stretch from Moolakulam junction to Thakkakuttu on the Puducherry-Villupuram highway has become a troublesome spot for motorists especially during night hours.

The asphalt layer has worn off resulting in formation of large potholes which have become bigger, posing a serious threat to two-wheeler riders.

The plight of the road users has become all the more difficult due to dysfunctional streetlights along the stretch. The craters formed on certain sections of the stretch is posing challenge to even pedestrians.

“It is the busiest stretch in Puducherry. Hundreds of people in two wheelers take the road to reach industrial estates. Crossing the Moolakulam-Thakkakuttu part of the highway has become a difficult task, “ said Vinayakamurthy, a resident of Arumparthapuram

For the past several months, the condition of the road has been becoming worse. The authorities often relied on giving a patch work when the condition worsened. But the repair would not last for long, he said.

Sidharth Srivasthava, a resident of J J Nagar at Moolakulam, said parents found it extremely difficult to take their wards in two-wheeler to schools.

“I was about to be knocked down last week in the wee hours while going out to a milk parlour. Luckily, I escaped getting hit by a truck while trying to avoid a pit on the middle of the road at Moolakulam junction,“ said Mr Srivasthava.

The road has been left without any repair even after the stretch formed part of black spots identified by the traffic police in Union Territory. “Riding a two-wheeler on the stretch is a risky affair due to its existing alignment. It has become riskier to ride due to development of many potholes , “ said a traffic police officer.

A detailed analysis done by Traffic Police Department has revealed that the stretch alone accounted for 206 accidents in 2020. Of the total accidents, 33 were fatal involving two-wheeler riders.

The analysis revealed that 12 accidents have occurred in Puducherry region due to potholes in 2020 alone, he said.