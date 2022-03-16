U.T. logs two fresh COVID-19 infections, no death
Puducherry and Karaikal log one case each while Yanam and Mahe saw no fresh cases
The Union Territory recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases from 458 tests at a positivity rate of 0.44% on Wednesday. No death was reported in the last 24 hours.
Puducherry and Karaikal registered one case each while Yanam and Mahe saw no fresh cases. With four patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 15. All patients were in home isolation. The case fatality rate and the recovery rate stood at 1.18% and 98.81% respectively.
The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,766 cases and 1,63,789 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 22.24 lakh tests conducted to date, over 18.68 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 866 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 16,07,916 doses so far.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.