U.T. logs three COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 cases against 20 recoveries on Thursday. Puducherry reported two cases and Karaikal one from 475 tests. The test positivity rate was 0.63%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.86%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 29 active cases, a total of 1,75,455 cases and 1,73,451 recovered patients.

All COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory are in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.33 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.64 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 285 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,58,188 vaccine doses.