U.T. logs six COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logs four cases and Karaikal two

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded six COVID-19 cases from 88 tests against 29 recoveries on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry logged four cases and Karaikal two. No new cases were reported in Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 6.82%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.71%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 264 active cases (eight patients in hospital and 256 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,422 cases and 1,70,191 patients recovered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of an estimated 23.73 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.09 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,142 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,98,467 vaccine doses.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app