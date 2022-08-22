U.T. logs six COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logs four cases and Karaikal two

The Union Territory recorded six COVID-19 cases from 88 tests against 29 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry logged four cases and Karaikal two. No new cases were reported in Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 6.82%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.71%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 264 active cases (eight patients in hospital and 256 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,422 cases and 1,70,191 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.73 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.09 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,142 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,98,467 vaccine doses.