U.T. logs seven fresh COVID-19 infections

16 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, active cases stood at 177

No COVID-19-related death was reported in the Union Territory even as seven fresh cases were reported on Friday.

Puducherry recorded six of the new cases, which were confirmed from 1,963 tests, and Mahe logged one. No new case was reported in Karaikal and Yanam.

With 16 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 177. Out of this, 31 patients were in hospital and 146 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.36%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.41%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,879, with Puducherry logging 1,467, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,29,292 cases against 1,27,236 recoveries. Of an estimated 20.21 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.15 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,933 persons took COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 13,32,507 vaccine doses to date.

Other districts

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. Five persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,502. The district saw 63,561 recoveries and the active case count stood at 67. Villupuram district reported six cases, taking the total number of cases to 46,070. Kallakurichi district recorded four cases, taking the tally to 31,591.