U.T. logs over 100 COVID-19 cases

Puducherry records 83 of the new cases

The Union Territory recorded 120 COVID-19 cases against 46 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 83 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,479 tests, followed by Karaikal (33) and Yanam (4). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate stood at 8.11%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.63%.

The overall tally is 1,970 deaths, 405 active cases (15 patients in hospital and 390 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,638 cases and 1,71,263 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.91 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.26 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,036 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,58,901 vaccine doses.