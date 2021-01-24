U.T. logs one more COVID-19 death

The Union Territory registered one more COVID-19 death as it added 30 new cases on Sunday. A 87-year old patient succumbed to severe Covid pneumonia and ARDS at the IGMCRI to raise the COVID-19 toll to 645. The toll in Puducherry stands at 527, followed by Karaikal (64), Yanam (45) and Mahe (nine).
The distribution of the new cases, which were identified from testing 3,046 samples, were 15 in Puducherry, nine in Mahe and three in Karaikal. Yanam did not report any fresh infections. With 43 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 288. Of this, 100 patients were in hospitals and 188 in home isolation. The cumulative total was 38,860 while 37,927 patients had recovered so far.
The test positivity rate was 0.98%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.60%. Of an estimated 5.57 lakh samples tested so far, about 5.13 lakh samples returned negative.
Cuddalore
Cuddalore district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 24,881.
While 24,565 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 32. In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,152. No fresh case was reported in Kallakurichi district
