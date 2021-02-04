U.T. logs one death in Mahe, adds 23 cases to tally

The Union Territory reported one COVID-19 death in Mahe, taking the toll to 652 while 23 new cases were added to the overall tally on Wednesday.

The patient, aged 74, who died at the General Hospital in Mahe suffered from hypertension and psychiatric illness, an official bulletin said.

With this, the death toll in Mahe stood at 10. The cumulative toll in Puducherry is 532, followed by Karaikal (65) and Yanam (45). Mahe also reported the most (10) new cases, with Puducherry logging eight and Karaikal six. Yanam did not see a new case in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 1.05%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.62%. With 29 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 279. Of this, 120 were in hospitals and 159 in home isolation.

The cumulative case load was 39,146 while a total of 38,215 persons have recovered. The Health Department has to date carried out an estimated 5.82 lakh tests, with over 5.38 lakh samples returning negative results.

Cuddalore district reported six fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,948. While 24,617 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 24.

In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,197.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district.