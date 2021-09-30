U.T. logs one death and adds 93 new cases to overall tally

The Union Territory logged one COVID-19 death and 93 new cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded the fatality to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,840.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,443), Karaikal (247), Yanam (106) and Mahe (44).

Puducherry reported 45 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,927 tests, followed by Karaikal (30), Yanam (3) and Mahe (15).

The test positivity rate was 1.57%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.89%.

With 75 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 828. Of this, 118 patients were in hospital and 710 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,26,308 cases against 1,23,640 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 17.85 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.16 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 8,119 persons took the shot against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, the Union Territory has administered 9,95,803 doses, including 3.06 lakh second doses.