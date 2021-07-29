U.T. logs one death, 97 fresh cases

PUDUCHERRY

29 July 2021 01:07 IST

Yanam reports the sole fatality

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 97 new cases on Wednesday.

Yanam reported the sole fatality raising the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,792.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,422), Karaikal (227), Yanam (105) and Mahe (38).

Puducherry accounted for 74 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,635 tests, followed by Karaikal (16), Yanam (2) and Mahe (5).

The test positivity rate is 1.72%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.75%.

With 96 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 923.

Of this, 189 patients were in hospitals and 734 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,20,627 COVID-19 cases against 1,17,912 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 14.83 lakh tests administered so far, over 12.67 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons administered Covid vaccines stood at 6,86,892 after 3,906 beneficiaries took a jab on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive to date has covered 37,785 healthcare workers, 22,962 frontline personnel and 4,86,277 members of the public.