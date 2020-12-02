U.T. logs one death; 53 new cases take tally past 37,000-mark

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2020 01:33 IST

System of pasting stickers on houses of COVID-19 positive persons to be resumed

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday while 53 new cases took the cumulative cases in the Union Territory past the 37,000-mark.

With the death of a 45-year-old man who died of COVID-19 at Jipmer, the cumulative toll in the capital alone touched 500, followed by Karaikal (59), Yanam (44) and Mahe (eight).

The new cases were detected from 3,316 tests. Puducherry accounted for 23 cases, Mahe 10, Karaikal nine and Yanam two.

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate is 1.59%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.16%.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a press conference that the Union Territory had 439 active cases, after one case was transferred to Tamil Nadu and 72 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. Of this, 145 were in hospital and 294 in home isolation.

In Puducherry, Jipmer is treating 67 patients and IGMCRI 47 cases.

The overall tally stands at 611 deaths, 439 active cases, a total of 37,020 cases and 35,970 recovered patients.

The number of tests carried out by the Health Department to date aggregated to 4,05,325, of which 3,64,043 returned negative.

The Health Minister said it was planned to test all the patients in home isolation irrespective of whether they exhibited symptoms or not. A decision on whether to admit them in an institution would be taken on the basis of the test results, he said.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said PHCs have been intimated on the ICMR guideline on institutional admission of all COVID patients and doing away with the practice of home isolation.

The Revenue Department is to resume the system of pasting stickers on the houses of patients/kin identified as positive, Ms. Bedi also said.

The ICMR would also shortly identify areas for conducting a mask-compliance survey.

The Centac chairman has been told to coordinate with the Health Department for the process of preparing the MBBS seat matrix and maintain transparency.

Ms. Bedi has directed officials to ensure that there was no delay in responding to information required by Centac in preparing the list of eligible candidates.