Puducherry

U.T. logs one COVID-19 death, 46 new cases

The Union Territory has recorded one COVID-19 death and 46 new cases, during the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m.

A 55-year-old man with co-morbidities succumbed to the virus at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research. The death toll has gone up to 1,821 in the Union Territory, data released by the Health Department said.

Of the 46 new admissions, 28 were reported in Puducherry region and 9 each from Karaikal and Mahe regions. There are 914 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. The new cases were detected from screening 3,071 people. The test positivity now stood at 1. 50%

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Union Territory had conducted 16,99,030 tests. The cumulative number of people tested positive for the virus in the Union Territory stood at 1,24,675. Meanwhile, vaccination in the region was slowly inching towards 9 lakhs. As on Saturday 10 a.m., 8,54,004 people had been vaccinated in the Union Territory.


