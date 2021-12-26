U.T. logs nine fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

26 December 2021 19:42 IST

Puducherry recorded eight while Mahe logged one

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory even as nine fresh cases were detected on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded eight of the fresh cases, which were detected from 1,149 tests, Mahe logged one. No fresh cases were reported in Karaikal and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 0.78%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.45%.

With 27 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 127. Of these, 34 patients were in hospital and 93 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,880, with Puducherry logging 1,468, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52. The Union Territory has so far registered an aggregate of 1,29,415 cases and 1,27,408 recoveries.

Of an estimated 20.39 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.28 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,754 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 13,73,940 doses so far.