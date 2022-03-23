U.T. logs just one fresh COVID-19 infection

The lone case was reported in Puducherry

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as one fresh case was identified on Wednesday. The lone case, detected from 441 tests, was reported in Puducherry.

With two patients posting recovery, the active cases stood at 10. All of them were in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.23%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%. The cumulative toll stood at 1,962.

So far, the Union Territory has recorded 1,65,773 cases and 1,63,801 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.26 lakh tests conducted to date, over 18.71 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,142 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, and so far, the Union Territory has administered 16,19,376 doses.