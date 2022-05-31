U.T. logs five new cases

The Union Territory recorded five new COVID-19 cases against five recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded two of the new cases and Yanam three from the 1,273 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 0.39%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 16 active cases, a total of 1,65,859 cases and 1,63,881 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.52 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 18.97 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,006 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,08,594 vaccine doses.