U.T. logs 95 COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 95 COVID-19 cases against 74 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 65 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,684 tests, followed by Karaikal (15), Yanam (14) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 5.64%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.59%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 453 active cases (seven patients in hospital and 446 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,962 cases and 1,69,542 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.64 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,829 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 19,33,948 vaccine doses.