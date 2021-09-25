U.T. logs 94 fresh infections

It reports no fatality due to COVID-19

The Union Territory reported no fatality due to COVID-19 on Friday, even as it logged 94 fresh infections. As many as 107 people were discharged after treatment.

Puducherry accounted for 65 cases, detected from 4,836 tests, followed by Karaikal (25) and Mahe (4). No new case was reported in Yanam for the second day in a row.

The test positivity rate stood at 1.94%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.78%.

Active cases stood at 956, with 122 patients in hospitals and 834 under home isolation.

The Union Territory’s toll remained at 1,834 — Puducherry with 1,440 total deaths; Karaikal with 245; Yanam with 106, and Mahe with 43.

The Union Territory’s tally stood at 1,25,920 and the total recoveries at 1,23,130.

Of an estimated 17.62 lakh tests conducted so far, over 14.95 lakh samples have returned negative.

As many as 9,080 people were vaccinated. So far, 9,51,267 vaccine doses, including 2,76,570 second doses, have been administered.