U.T. logs 893 fesh COVID-19 infections, one death

PUDUCHERRY

12 January 2022 17:45 IST

Puducherry accounted for 801 of these cases

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise steeply in the Union Territory as 893 persons were diagnosed with the viral infection. One death was reported from Puducherry in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for the bulk of these fresh infections, logging 801, followed by Karaikal which reported 60, Mahe 22 and Yanam 10.

The test positivity rate was 20.36%, the case fatality rate 1.42% and the recovery rate 96.17%.

With 44 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 3,203. Of this, 137 were in hospital and 3,066 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll was 1,883, with Puducherry logging 1,471, Karaikal 251, Yanam 109 and Mahe 52.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,32,759 cases and 1,27,673 recoveries so far.

Of an estimated 20.78 lakh tests conducted to date, over 17.64 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,935 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 14,85,255 doses so far.