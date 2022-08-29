U.T. logs 71 fresh cases of COVID-19

Puducherry reports 54 infectioons; the number of active cases stands at 335

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 29, 2022 00:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 71 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 35 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 54 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 820 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (5). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 8.66%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.67%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,968 deaths, 335 active cases (13 patients at hospital and 322 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,754 cases and 1,70,451 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.78 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.14 lakh returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the last 24 hours, 8,929 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered 20,47,516 doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app