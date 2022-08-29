U.T. logs 71 fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 71 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 35 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 54 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 820 tests, followed by Karaikal (12) and Yanam (5). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 8.66%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.67%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,968 deaths, 335 active cases (13 patients at hospital and 322 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,754 cases and 1,70,451 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.78 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.14 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 8,929 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered 20,47,516 doses.