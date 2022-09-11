U.T. logs 63 fresh cases of COVID-19

Puducherry logs 46 fresh infections, 38 patients recover

The Union Territory recorded 63 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 38 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 46 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 720 tests, and Karaikal 17. No fresh case was reported from Yanam and Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 8.75%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.67%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 336 active cases (11 patients in hospital and 325 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,364 cases and 1,71,059 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.88 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.23 lakh have returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 6,365 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 21,35,884 doses.