U.T. logs 59 COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 6.11%

The Union Territory recorded 59 COVID-19 cases against 43 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry logged 47 of the new cases, which were detected from 966 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam (3). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.11%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.71%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 267 active cases (eight patients in hospital and 259 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,153 cases and 1,70,917 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.84 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.20 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,398 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,12,214 vaccine doses.