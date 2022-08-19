U.T. logs 51 COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logs 34 of the new cases

The Union Territory recorded 51 COVID-19 cases against 89 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry logged 34 of the new cases, which were detected from 755 tests, followed by Karaikal (15) and Yanam (2). No new case was reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.75%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.67%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 326 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 317 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,321 cases and 1,70,028 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.71 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.07 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,438 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 19,81,036 vaccine doses.