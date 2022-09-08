U.T. logs 49 fresh cases of COVID-19

Mahe continues to be COVID-free with no new cases

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 08, 2022 20:29 IST

The Union Territory recorded 49 COVID-19 cases against 21 recoveries on Thursday. Puducherry logged 33 of the new cases, which were detected from 962 tests, followed by Karaikal (10) and Yanam (6). Mahe continued to be Covid-free with no new cases added in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate stood at 5.09%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.69%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 295 active cases (six patients in hospital and 289 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,202 cases and 1,70,938 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.85 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.21 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,475 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,18,033 vaccine doses.

