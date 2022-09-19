U.T. records 48 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 48 COVID-19 cases against 38 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry logged 29 of the new cases, which were detected from 402 tests, and Karaikal 19.

The test positivity rate stood at 11.94%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.56%.

The overall tally is 1,970 deaths, 528 active cases (20 patients in hospital and 508 in home isolation), a total of 1,73, 939 cases and 1,71,441 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.97 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.31 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,902 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,77,445 vaccine doses.