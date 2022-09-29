U.T. logs 44 COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 44 COVID-19 cases against 83 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 34 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,080 tests, followed by Karaikal (6) and Yanam (4). No new case was reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 4.07%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.68%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 329 active cases, a total of 1,74,559 cases and 1,72,256 recovered patients. Of the active cases, five patients were in hospital and 324 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.08 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.4 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,978 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,21,145 vaccine doses.