U.T. logs 43 COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 43 COVID-19 cases against 82 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 30 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,004 tests, followed by Karaikal (8) and Yanam (5). No new case was reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 4.28%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.70%.

The overall tally is 1,968 deaths, 275 active cases (13 patients in hospital and 262 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,563 cases and 1,70,320 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.75 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.11 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,294 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 20,21,276 vaccine doses.