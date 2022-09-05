U.T. logs 42 fresh cases of COVID-19

Puducherry reports 36 infections; 55 patients recover

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 05, 2022 02:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 55 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 36 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 651 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (2). Mahe did not report any case in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 6.45%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.71%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 265 active cases (10 patients at hospital and 255 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,023 cases and 1,70,789 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.82 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.18 lakh have returned negative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the last 24 hours, 7,075 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 20,93,413 doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app