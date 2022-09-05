U.T. logs 42 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Territory recorded 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 55 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 36 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 651 tests, followed by Karaikal (4) and Yanam (2). Mahe did not report any case in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 6.45%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.71%.

The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 265 active cases (10 patients at hospital and 255 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,023 cases and 1,70,789 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.82 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.18 lakh have returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 7,075 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 20,93,413 doses.