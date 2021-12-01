Puducherry logs 41 fresh cases and one more fatality

As many as 8,466 people were vaccinated, taking the total figure to 12,34,704.

01 December 2021 22:52 IST

35 more discharged; toll touches 1,873

The Union Territory on Wednesday recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection. The case tally reached 1,28,965.

With the death of a patient in Mahe, the toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,873. The region-wise toll is: Puducherry- 1,463; Karaikal- 251; Yanam- 108, and Mahe- 51.

Puducherry accounted for 25 of the fresh cases, followed by Mahe with 11, Karaikal with four and Yanam with one. As many as 2,354 tests were conducted in the Puducherry region.

With 35 more people being discharged, the total recoveries stood at 1,26,803. Active cases have reached 289. These include 60 people under treatment in hospitals and 229 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate stood at 1.74%, case fatality rate at 1.45% and recovery rate at 98.32%.

An estimated 19.85 lakh tests have been carried out so far.

As many as 8,466 people were vaccinated, taking the total figure to 12,34,704.