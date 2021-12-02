U.T. logs 33 fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2021 23:10 IST

Active case count stands at 299, over 6700 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 33 new cases were detected on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 21 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,389 tests, followed by four in Karaikal and eight in Mahe. No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 23 COVID-19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 299. Of this, 59 patients were in hospital and 240 in home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 1.38%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.32%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,873 deaths, withPuducherry logging 1,463, Karaikal 251, Yanam 108 and Mahe 51.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,998 cases against 1,26,826 recoveries. Of an estimated 19.88 lakh samples tested to date, over 16.86 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,752 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a cumulative total of 12,41,456 vaccine doses.

Other districts

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. As many as five persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,410. The district saw 63,464 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 74.

In Villupuram district, two tested positive, taking the total cases to 46,025. Kallakurichi district reported three cases, taking the total infections to 31,564.